Thames Valley Police close brothel in Southcourt

Thames Valley Police have today closed a brothel on Southcourt estate.

TVP have said they have successfully safeguarded the occupants.

We are currently trying to find out more information, but TVP Aylesbury posted to their facebook page today:

"Officers from the Problem solving team in Aylesbury, following an investigation, today successfully closed down a brothel on Southcourt Aylesbury.

This is to make sure sure the residents of the area aren’t subjected to this type of behaviour but also to safeguard the occupants."