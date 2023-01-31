Thames Valley Police chief supports Aylesbury rehabilitation service with additional funding

The Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) visited an Aylesbury service after granting the charity additional funding.

PPC Matthew Barber visited the Bucks Association for the Care of Offenders (BACO) after providing an extra £5,000 to the service.

Money given to the BACO came from the PCC’s Community Fund.

PCC Barber at Bucks Association for the Care of Offenders

BACO aims to help offenders break the cycle of criminal behaviour and help people re-enter society.

Staff at the Aylesbury not-for-profit organisation work with Bucks prisons and probation services

PCC Barber said: “It was a pleasure to meet with the team from BACO last week, to find out how funding through the Community Fund will support

their work with offenders in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes to break the cycle of offending and integrate back into society. It was also great to hear how they provide support to the Buckinghamshire Youth Offending Service (YOS).

“I would also like to encourage community groups across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes to apply for the latest round of my Community Fund. Applications close on Monday 6 February at 4pm.”

“I wish BACO all the best with their future work, and I look forward to continuing to visit more organisations in 2023 whose work supports my Police and Criminal Justice Plan for Thames Valley,” PCC Barber added.

PCC Barber visited the centre on 20 January, he hopes to visit more organisations funded by his projects throughout the year.

Camilla Soames, chairperson for BACO, said: "Our trustees were delighted to meet Matthew at the Youth Offending Service Offices in Aylesbury last week, to advise how the Community Fund award of £5,000 was being spent to help prevent crime in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes. Our work is dependent upon forging good working relationships and our thanks to Ollie Foxell, deputy head of Buckinghamshire Youth Offending Service, for attending the meeting.

