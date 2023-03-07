Thames Valley Police boss backs biggest ever neighbourhood watch recruitment campaign
Money has been allocated to the project designed to improve community safety
Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber has allocated funding to a new national neighbourhood watch recruitment scheme.
PCC Barber hopes the initiative will lead hundreds of new Neighbourhood Watch volunteers covering the Thames Valley.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Called, A Better Place to Live, the scheme was launched nationally yesterday (6 March) and is the Neighbourhood Watch’s biggest recruitment drive in recent years. It is hoped if more officers are on the streets it will reduce both the fear and likelihood of crime.
PCC Barber has donated over £7,000 of funding which is being used to provide resource packs for new volunteers. Overall the PCC has given £25,000 to the Neighbourhood Watch.
He said: “One of my key areas of focus for Thames Valley Police is to strengthen community policing; to tackle neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour
Advertisement
Advertisement
and help people feel safer where they live.
“Effective partnerships within communities such as local relationships with Neighbourhood Watch coordinators and volunteers play a role in achieving this.
Neighbourhood Watch’s committed volunteers work hard to support the police in preventing crime while looking out for and providing reassurance to people in their communities to help reduce the fear of crime.
“I am pleased to support A Better Place to Live to help increase the number of Neighbourhood Watch volunteers and groups across the Thames Valley.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Neighbourhood Watch has a great relationship with the police and we want that to continue with new people and areas joining the scheme.”
A key focus of the new scheme is to improve community participation, particularly among 25 to 40- year-olds, underrepresented Black and minority ethnic groups, and those in high-crime areas.
Tens of thousands of volunteers in England and Wales are members of the Neighbourhood Watch. Volunteers receive guidance through online workshops throughout the year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coordinators are encouraged to tackle local issues via online forums. People can join the Neighbourhood Watch online here. Once verified members can request to join a local campaign which affects them.
Paul Adkins, Chair of Thames Valley Neighbourhood Watch Association said: “Thames Valley Neighbourhood Watch are very pleased to support the nationwide Better Place to Live campaign.”