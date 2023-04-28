Thames Valley detective honoured after establishing first-ever police menopause action group

The Thames Valley-based detective credited with setting up the first Menopause Action Group at a police force in the UK has been honoured.

Detective Inspector Natalie Beresford who works for Thames Valley Police claimed the federation’s Women In Policing Award 2023.

Following the establishment of the group supporting officers with support and workplace adjustments, Thames Valley Police was named the UK’s first ‘Menopause Friendly Police Force’ in October 2021.

Detective Inspector Beresford was inspired to improve working conditions for herself and her colleagues, after suffering debilitating symptoms herself, including insomnia and anxiety.

Since the group was launched, officers can now receive adjusted uniforms and have official channels to support and protect them.

Detective Inspector Beresford was a response inspector in Reading when she began experiencing symptoms, but she was misdiagnosed and signed off with depression. When Covid hit, she returned to work early to support her team, but was suffering from insomnia.

She said: “Some nights I’d be running three LPAs (local police areas) on no sleep. That became really difficult to sustain. I started using all my rest days and my leave to take off shifts, thinking I could catch up on sleep and manage my symptoms. But of course that didn’t work.“I’m really fit and sporty but suddenly I had no energy. And then you get the confusion; I genuinely believed I was getting dementia – I wouldn’t recognise people I worked with every day, and I’d lose words.”

She gave a presentation to the Chief Constable at the Diversity and Inclusion Board about the issues faced by officers going through the menopause and he agreed something must be done.

Trousers designed by the police group, as well as cooling stab vests and cotton shirts have since been introduced.

In addition, being signed off sick for menopause is now recorded, which gives women protection from disciplinary procedures in relation to attendance and performance.

A Menopause Buddies network has also been set up and is used by 50 officers and staff across Thames Valley Police.

Menopause Buddies holds webinars with menopause specialist GPs, and provides training for managers. In August 2022, Thames Valley Police was accredited as ‘Menopause Friendly’, the first UK police force to achieve this.

