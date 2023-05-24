A group of Aylesbury slimmers were among those taking part in the Cancer Research Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor on Wednesday, May 17.

Slimming World is an official sponsor of this year’s Race for Life, highlighting the fact that overweight and obesity are the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK, with more than one in 20 cancer cases caused by excess weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race for Life is a national fundraising event for Cancer Research UK, where thousands of people are sponsored to run or walk 5km at events across the country, to raise money for lifesaving research.

Steph and Claire with members of Steph’s Salvation Army Slimming World group

Aylesbury Slimming World consultants Steph Cork and Claire Finch turned up with their trusty gazebo to support the event, with 200 goody bags to give out to participants and spectators, then joined in the race alongside members of their Slimming World groups and their families.

Julie Thompson, from Thame, who is a member of Claire’s Wednesday morning Slimming World Group in Chinnor, raised the most. Julie, who was running for her husband, who is currently battling lung cancer, raised £1,220.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are Slimming World groups available every day of the week in Aylesbury, and you can find your nearest one by visiting the Slimming World website.

Claire’s groups are on Wednesday mornings (9.30am and 11am) at Chinnor Pavilion, and Thursday evenings (5.30pm and 7pm) at Southcourt Baptist Church in Aylesbury.

Slimming World consultants Steph (left) and Claire

Steph’s groups are on Thursdays (4pm and 6pm) at the Salvation Army and Saturday mornings (8.30am and 10am) at Hawkslade Community Centre, both in Aylesbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement