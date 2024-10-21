Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jewellery store in Thame is set to close later this year after 55 years of operating in the town centre.

Robert Gatward Jewellers, located in Thame High Street, confirmed plans to close permanently on Christmas Eve.

Owners Keith and Bridie Gill have revealed that over £4 million worth of stock currently needs to be sold at the store before its closure.

A closing down sale starts on Saturday (26 October) will see jewellery discounted by 50% including diamond rings, precious stone pieces, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings.

The store was opened in 1969

Robert Gatward opened in Thame in 1969, Keith and Bridie bought the store in 1999. It has been located in its 17th Century Grade II listed premises in Thame town centre ever since it opened in the late 60s.

Bridie, who started to work in the jewellery sector over 40-years ago said, “It’s a magical industry to work in and we have loved running this store, it’s been wonderful.”

Keith, a former restaurateur, who made the move into the jewellery business 27-years ago added, “I enjoy everything about this store, the customers, the staff, the happiness. We get to share such joyful occasions with our clients, and go on their life journey with them.

“The closure of our Thame store really is the end of an era for Thame. Our customers will be gutted that we are closing the store. It’s not been an easy decision to close the Thame store, but we believe it is the right decision. It’s a conclusion that really has been reached with a heavy heart.”

Owner Bridie Gill says running the store has been a 'wonderful' experience

The decision to close just before Christmas will give customers an opportunity to pick up discounted gifts.

Bridie added: “We have an abundance of stock totalling over £4 million. All of the jewellery will be discounted by 50%, including engagement rings, wedding bands, coloured stone pieces and pearls. There are some exceptional bargains to be had.”

All pieces will be sold on a first- come, first-served basis and the closing down sale will last until stock is sold.

Keith said: “There will also be substantial discounts on all of our watch stock too. We’re looking forward to meeting customers old and new, as they come along and take advantage of these once in a lifetime prices and shop at Robert Gatward, Thame for the final time.”