Thame in Oxfordshire, Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire and Amersham in Buckinghamshire have all been named among the top 10 places to live in the South East of England by The Sunday Times.

The annual supplement, published online this morning, ranks locations across the region based on factors including schools, transport, broadband speed, culture, access to green spaces and the health of the High Street.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide features 72 locations across the United Kingdom, and apart from each regional winner, places are not ranked.

In their verdict on Thame, judges highlighted the regular Tuesday markets as well as the town’s location, writing: "The Tuesday market is when this hearty old market town is at its bustling best, but Thame is a reassuring base on any day of the week.

Amersham in Buckinghamshire has been named among the top ten places to live in the south east of England in a new guide published by the Sunday Times

"There’s history on display at every turn, there are countless walks from the door and it’s commutable, too.

"Thame’s location, surrounded by fields and a whisker outside the home counties, has helped it retain its old-fashioned charm."

In their verdict on Berkhamsted, the judging panel highlighted its connections to London as well as its thriving cultural scene, writing: "Berkhamsted is the perfect chichi commuter town, with easy links to London for work or play but plenty to keep you busy closer to home.

"It's surrounded by lovely Chilterns countryside, has a healthy historic pedigree but also a buzzy cafe culture and lots of sporty and wellness activities.

Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire has been named among the top ten places to live in the south east of England in a guide published by The Sunday Times

"There's more than a dash of culture, too, notably at the Rex Cinema, where a seat costs just £7, as well as two theatres, an art society and various music groups."

In their verdict on Amersham, judges praised the town’s schools and its countryside surroundings saying: "There aren’t many places where you reach for your wellies as often as you do your Oyster card, but this super-prime commuter hotspot is one of them.

"Surrounded by the Chiltern Hills and with all the fresh-air charms of countryside living, it also has every urban convenience, from trendy boutiques to acclaimed restaurants along with a leisure centre and spa.

"Buckinghamshire’s high-achieving grammar schools make Amersham more appealing than ever."

Thame in Oxfordshire has been named among the top ten places to live in the UK in a guide published by The Sunday Times

This year’s regional winner was Petersfield in Hampshire, praised for its "impressive, family-friendly credentials" with judges citing its schools and the wide range of leisure activities in the area.

The title of best place to live in the UK went to Saffron Walden in Essex, which was praised for its impressive state schools, rich cultural offering, improving food scene and commuter links to London and Cambridge.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Best Places to Live editor said: “What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That could be anything from exceptional schools and fast trains to beautiful houses and countryside.

“The health of the high street is important, but more than anything else, what we are looking for are towns, villages and cities with strong communities who work hard to make the best of where they live, and play hard too."

