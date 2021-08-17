More than three million free meals have been provided to children via Tesco' s 'buy one to help a child' campaign.

The supermarket chain has revealed that Bucks shoppers have contributed to thousands of meals to the overall total.

In the past three weeks a donation to child poverty causes has been made by Tesco every time someone purchased a piece of fruit or vegetable from a Bucks shop.

Tesco uses FareShare, a charity network to redistribute the food to thousands of different not-for-profit organisations.

Figures provided by the supermarket chain show that 2.3 million children are in food insecurity.

FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs to community kitchens and groups that supply food parcels to those facing food insecurity.

FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell CBE said: “During the summer months, many families can struggle without the safety net of free school meals. At FareShare, we work with a network of around 10,500 charities and community groups supporting children and families across the UK. With so many more people facing tough circumstances as a result of the pandemic, this food is needed more than ever.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer in Buckinghamshire who made a purchase during this campaign. Through the simple act of buying your fruit and veg at Tesco, you’re helping FareShare to get fresh, healthy food to children across the UK.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO, said: “We wanted to find a really simple way to do our bit and help our customers do the same, and we are delighted at the success of the Buy One

to Help A Child scheme.

"By encouraging healthier choices for our customers while helping to feed children through our partnership with FareShare, we can play our part in supporting stronger communities.”

Tesco is a member of the Child Poverty Task Force, formed by Marcus Rashford, and continues to support his campaign for free school meals for every child that needs them, at any time.

