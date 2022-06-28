Terrapin spotted basking in the sunshine by Aylesbury lake

The turtle, which was discovered by Watermead Lake, was large for the species with its shell being roughly 12 inches long.

Terrapins were native in the UK 8,000 years ago but now can be found in North America as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taken at Watermead Lake by Chris Grubb

Typically the turtles can grow to 25cm at their peak and can live for 30 years.

The Canal River Trust says: “They are almost totally aquatic but need dry land to bask on during sunny days.

"Still waters and rivers in the midlands and southern England support the largest terrapin populations.

"Snapper turtles and European pond terrapins have also been spotted along our waterways. It's unlikely that these animals are breeding, as terrapin eggs need to be incubated at 25 degrees Celsius for around 60 days in order to hatch.

"Anyone familiar with the British summer knows exactly how unlikely that is.

"However, with climate change there is concern they could start breeding and cause more damage.”