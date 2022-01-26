Temporary traffic lights operating overnight on main road near Buckingham

Temporary traffic lights will be operating overnight on the A422 near Buckingham on Wednesday, February 9.

HS2 Ltd has announced that it needs to move stone between two of its sites along the A422 near Westbury, as part of its continuing preparatory works.

And to do this safely, two-way traffic lights will be operating, which will be manually controlled.

Artist's impression of HS2

The two-way traffic lights will remain on green to allow for the flow of traffic on the A422 to continue until any plant and machinery are ready to cross.

The lights will then be manually changed to red for short intervals, to allow the construction vehicles to cross safely.

Once the vehicles have finished crossing the A422, the lights will be changed back to green to allow local road users to resume their journey safely.

To reduce disruption as much as possible for local road users, traffic management will only be introduced overnight.

The traffic management will be in place on the A422 from 8pm to 4am, on Wednesday, February 9, and then again on Friday, February 25.