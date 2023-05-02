Temperatures staying below average in Aylesbury Vale, with rainy spells over coronation weekend

Last week was cold, dull and wet at first, but it did gradually improve for the bank holiday weekend with much drier, brighter and warmer conditions in Aylesbury Vale.

However, April as a whole has been a disappointing month. Not only was it colder than average, but it was wetter than normal. In fact, for the Aylesbury Vale area, it was one of the coldest and wettest Aprils in the last 10 years.

The average temperature for April in the Aylesbury Vale is around 14C, but usually there will be at least one day in the month where temperatures reach or exceed 20C. But this year, despite some warm sunshine last Saturday, temperatures only reached 19C, which was the warmest day of the month.

Surprisingly, Scotland has been warmer than Buckinghamshire, with 20.2C recorded in Kinlochewe on April 17. The highest temperature that day in England was 18C, in Greater London.

It was also cold by night, with temperatures falling below freezing on four separate occasions. One of those frosty nights occurred as late as April 25. The coldest night was on April 4, when temperatures fell to around -3C across parts of the Vale.

As well as the disappointingly low temperatures, it was also wet. Rainfall totals reached around 80mm across the Vale. The average rainfall total for April is 40-50mm, which means that there was roughly 160 per cent of normal rain for this area. The wettest day of the month was April 14, when around 12mm was recorded.

With April now behind us, lets look ahead to what’s in store weatherwise for the first week of May. Unfortunately, temperatures this week have fallen and look set to remain just below average over the next few days.