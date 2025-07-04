A teenager has been hospitalised with serious head injuries after a motorcycle came off the road just outside Haddenham.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist was injured after his orange KTM Duke 125 motorcycle left Stanbridge Road, while it was travelling from Aylesbury towards Aston Sandford.

The vehicle left the road sometime between 7pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday July 1 after crossing a small bridge, crashing through a hedge into a field after failing to negotiate a bend.

The motorcycle rider remains in hospital in a serious condition, and police are now appealing for information and witnesses to the collision.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorcyclist crashed into a hedge, sustaining serious injuries, just outside Haddenham on Tuesday evening

At the time of the incident, the motorcyclist was wearing black trousers and a dark blue tracksuit with three white lines running across the shoulders and down the arms.

Investigating officer PC Richard Minney of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a serious collision and sadly, a 17-year-old motorcyclist has sustained serious head injuries.

“Although we do not know the exact time of the collision, we believe it has occurred at some time between 7pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

“I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have witnessed the manner of riding of the motorcycle at around the time of the incident to please get in touch with us.

“At this stage, we do not believe there to have been any other vehicle involved.

“I would also ask anybody who may have dash-cam footage which has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it to please contact us.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250328901.”