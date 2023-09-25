Teenage girl chased by man with ‘weapon’ in Aylesbury town centre after asking her to go for coffee
Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident when a teenage girl was sworn at and chased by a man.
At around 3.45pm on Saturday, September 17, a girl in her teens, was approached on Anchor Lane, near Wilkinson’s, by a man.
The man asked if he could take her for coffee, and seemed to be holding something in his pocket, possibly a weapon.
The victim said “sorry no” and walked away, the male then swore at the girl and chased her.
The victim was not injured.
The offender is described as a black male, around 5ft 9 ins tall, average build, in his early 20s, and wearing a grey tracksuit.
PC Lauren Speakman, said: “We are carrying out an investigation and following a number of lines of enquiry to identify the offender.
“Anyone who witnessed this incident should get in touch through our online pages or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230417715.”