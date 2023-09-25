News you can trust since 1832
Teenage girl chased by man with ‘weapon’ in Aylesbury town centre after asking her to go for coffee

Offender described as a black male in his early 20s
By News Team
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident when a teenage girl was sworn at and chased by a man.

At around 3.45pm on Saturday, September 17, a girl in her teens, was approached on Anchor Lane, near Wilkinson’s, by a man.

The man asked if he could take her for coffee, and seemed to be holding something in his pocket, possibly a weapon.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information following this incident

The victim said “sorry no” and walked away, the male then swore at the girl and chased her.

The victim was not injured.

The offender is described as a black male, around 5ft 9 ins tall, average build, in his early 20s, and wearing a grey tracksuit.

PC Lauren Speakman, said: “We are carrying out an investigation and following a number of lines of enquiry to identify the offender.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident should get in touch through our online pages or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230417715.”