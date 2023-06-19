News you can trust since 1832
Teenage boy from Aylesbury, 15, reported missing by Thames Valley Police

Police launched an appeal to find Charlie yesterday evening
By James Lowson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

Police have launched an appeal to help find a 15-year-old from Aylesbury.

The missing boy called Charlie, also has links to Hampshire and Surrey.

Thames Valley Police appealed to the public for help finding the teenager yesterday evening (18 June).

Charlie, 15, from Aylesbury
He is described as white, five foot six inches tall, and of a slim build.

A police force spokesman said: “If you see Charlie, please call 999, quoting reference number 43230263825.”