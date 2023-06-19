Teenage boy from Aylesbury, 15, reported missing by Thames Valley Police
Police launched an appeal to find Charlie yesterday evening
By James Lowson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Police have launched an appeal to help find a 15-year-old from Aylesbury.
The missing boy called Charlie, also has links to Hampshire and Surrey.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thames Valley Police appealed to the public for help finding the teenager yesterday evening (18 June).
He is described as white, five foot six inches tall, and of a slim build.
A police force spokesman said: “If you see Charlie, please call 999, quoting reference number 43230263825.”