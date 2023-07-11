News you can trust since 1832
Team that looks after Buckingham’s parks and green spaces honoured with award

Buckingham Town Council’s Greenspaces Team has received a Design and Heritage Award from The Buckingham Society
By Hannah Richardson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST
Greenspaces Team member Craig with the awardGreenspaces Team member Craig with the award
The team that looks after Buckingham’s parks and green spaces has been honoured with an award by the Buckingham Society.

The Design and Heritage Award acknowledges the exceptional dedication and outstanding efforts of Buckingham Town Council’s Greenspaces Team in preserving and maintaining the town's parks and green spaces.

The award is presented annually by the Buckingham Society, a local organisation committed to the preservation and enhancement of the architectural, historical, and environmental character of Buckingham.

Greenspaces Team member Ian mowing grassGreenspaces Team member Ian mowing grass
The accolade aims to celebrate and commend organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions in safeguarding the town's heritage and natural surroundings.

The Greenspaces Team is committed to preserving, developing and protecting the town's parks and green spaces – not only ensuring the ecological wellbeing of these areas but also enhancing the enjoyment of these areas for residents and visitors.

Cllr Fran Davies, who chairs the town council’s Environment Committee, said: “We are extremely proud of our Greenspaces Team and the outstanding work that they all do, and thank the Buckingham Society for recognising their work and presenting this award.

"Their commitment to preserving and enhancing and nurturing our parks and green spaces is truly commendable. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication."

Greenspaces Team member Jerry cleaning street signsGreenspaces Team member Jerry cleaning street signs
Greenspaces Team member Jerry cleaning street signs

A town council spokesperson said: “The Design and Heritage Award not only recognises the Greenspaces Team's achievements but also serves as a reminder of the importance of public parks and open spaces in enhancing the overall wellbeing of a community.”

