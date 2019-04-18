Tea party in aid of Horatio's Garden charity to be held in Stoke Mandeville

A tea party in aid of the charity Horatio's Garden is being held in Stoke Mandeville in June.

It takes place at the national spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday June 4.

Library image of Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Other tea party events are taking place at the other Horatio's Gardens - one in Salisbury and one in Glasgow.

Horatio's Garden creates and nurtures garden spaces in NHS spinal injury centres for those affected by life-altering injuries.

To date, three gardens have been opened with a fourth under construction in Oswestry, and due to open in the summer of 2019.

The Horatio's Garden charity is encouraging people to get involved by hosting their own tea parties this summer, between June 3 and 9, to help raise money and awareness for those affected by spinal injuries.

Summer tea parties can be hosted in homes, at workplaces, at local sports and social clubs or any other locations.

If you would like to get involved Horatio's Garden will help you to get the whole thing organised by supplying a helpful pack that includes invitations to send out to friends and family, posters to help spread the word, a handy 'how to hold a fabulous summer tea party' guide, which will include recipes from Horatio's Garden volunteers and ideas for fundraising games, a pop-up collection box and leaflets with information about the charity to share with guests

All donations made at a tea party will go directly to Horatio's Garden enabling the charity to continue to create and care for outdoor sanctuaries at NHS spinal injury centres.

The charity is named after Horatio Chapple, a schoolboy who wanted to be a doctor and volunteered at the spinal centre in Salisbury.

It was Horatio's idea to create a garden at the centre and his research shaped the garden's designs and the charity's aims.

Horatio's life was tragically cut short at the age of 17 when his camp was attacked by a polar bear whilst on an expedition to Svalberd in 2011.

If you would like to get involved yourself you can get all the information needed by requesting a tea party pack here at https://www.horatiosgarden.org.uk/get-involved/teaparty

Tickets for the event at Stoke Mandeville Hospital can be purchased at https://www.horatiosgarden.org.uk/fevents/horatios-garden-stoke-mandeville-takes-part-in-the-fabulous-summer-tea-party