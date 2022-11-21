Talk to police and get crime prevention advice in Buckingham
Officers will be available for an hour at Tesco tomorrow, Tuesday
By Hannah Richardson
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
If you’ve got any questions or concerns to raise with local police, officers will be holding a Have Your Say session at Tesco Buckingham tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.
Members of the Buckingham Neighbourhood Police team will be at Tesco, on London Road, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm to hear your concerns and dispense crime prevention advice.