News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Talk to police and get crime prevention advice in Buckingham

Officers will be available for an hour at Tesco tomorrow, Tuesday

By Hannah Richardson
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

If you’ve got any questions or concerns to raise with local police, officers will be holding a Have Your Say session at Tesco Buckingham tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

Members of the Buckingham Neighbourhood Police team will be at Tesco, on London Road, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm to hear your concerns and dispense crime prevention advice.

Officers will be at Tesco Buckingham