Talented young dancers from Leighton Buzzard and Bucks to star in Cinderella in Hollywood

Four talented dancers from Leighton Buzzard and Buckinghamshire will star in a production of Cinderella in Hollywood.

Scarlett Burton, nine, Holly Copeman, 10, Kaitlyn Groom, 10, and Willow Ward, nine, will take to the stage at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on March 14 and 15, joining an elite cast of 88 dancers as part of the English Youth Ballet (EYB).

The young performers – who all attend Amy's Dance Academy – successfully completed a tough round of auditions back in November, and are now feeling "nervous", "excited" – and can't wait to "learn new skills".

Willow, of Stewkley, said: "The best feeling about being is a dancer is when you’ve been practising and then you finally get the step and it just feels amazing.

The dancers: Holly Copeman and Scarlett Burton (back line) pictured with Willow Ward and Kaitlyn Groom (front line). Image supplied by the EYB.

"Just being in a studio and dancing is an amazing feeling.

"I’d like to enjoy my experience with EYB learning stuff I haven’t learned yet and to do things I can’t do. I’m a bit nervous about the performances but I’m so excited, too, and hope that it goes very well.”

Willow started dancing when she was just nine-months-old in baby ballerina classes, at which her mum was a teacher.

Scarlett, of North Marston, also started ballet when she was very young – aged just three – as her mum and auntie "both did it and it looked fun".

She said: "The best feeling about being a dancer is when you start doing the dance, you don’t think it’s going to work. But when you finish the dance, you get it - and I get such a happy feeling I think I’m going to burst!

"I’m excited to learn new dance moves that I haven’t done before. I’m also really looking forward to making new friends along the way.”

EYB Principal, Ann Wall, will be starring as Cinderella, and the production promises to transport audiences back to the glamorous era of 1950s Hollywood.

The ballet draws its inspiration from film star Grace Kelly, who met Prince Rainier of Monaco at a press party and later married him.

"I like to tell a story with the music through dancing," said Holly, of Leighton Buzzard, who started ballet lessons when she was 18-months-old.

"I might like to be a professional dancer when I am older and I’m hoping to learn a lot from the principal dancers. I’m also hoping to learn lots of new ballet moves and I can’t wait to see my costume.

"The best feeling about being a dancer is that you can be free."

The musical score to Cinderella in Hollywood will feature music by Shostakovich and Gershwin and has a “jazz-age feel”.

Hoping the toe-tapping production will leave audiences uplifted, fellow Leighton Buzzard dancer Kaitlyn, said: "The best feeling about being a dancer to me is watching the smiles on other peoples’ faces when I dance, and it makes me feel really happy.

"I can’t wait to learn new skills at EYB, have fun along the way, and make new friends.

"I have done ballet for eight years and it’s my favourite style to dance, but I also enjoy modern, contemporary, tap and musical theatre classes. My mum took me to Amy’s Dance Academy when I was two because I used to constantly twirl around the house!"

Click here to book your tickets.