Take part in world’s biggest half marathon for Hearing Dogs charity near Aylesbury

A charity near Aylesbury that trains dogs to transform the lives of deaf people is on the lookout for keen runners to part in the Great North Run in September.

National charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, headquartered in Saunderton, near Princes Risborough, trains assistance dogs to alert deaf people to important and lifesaving sounds.

The charity has a few guaranteed places left for potential fundraisers to take part in the half marathon which starts in Newcastle City Centre, crosses the iconic Tyne Bridge, and finishes in the coastal town of South Shields.Sixty thousand runners will take part on Sunday September 10, making the Great North Run the world’s biggest half marathon. Ballot places have already been filled, but charity places are still available.

A Hearing Dogs puppy

One of the people taking part on behalf of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is community fundraising manager Martin Peagam, who wanted to give something back to the charity that has helped him.

Martin, aged 65, has been deaf since birth and was partnered with his hearing dog, Inca, four years ago.

“Inca has opened up my world in ways I could never imagine”, Martin said. “He helps me feel safe. There have been two instances before I was partnered with Inca in which I’ve been in a building where a fire has broken out and I didn’t hear the fire alarm. Now I know Inca will alert me if an alarm goes off – in fact, he already has!

“I am no longer the loner I once was – turning down invitations to events, hiding behind a newspaper or book in a café and avoiding people because it wasn’t easy to have a conversation.

"Now, people see Inca’s Hearing Dog coat, so they look directly at me when they speak and I’m able to lipread and hold a proper conversation.

“I know what a difference having a hearing dog has made to me, and in my role as community fundraising manager for the charity, I have already met plenty of other deaf partners whose lives have been changed by their hearing dogs.

"But inevitably there will be more people out there who could also benefit, so raising funds is crucial. And if that means running a marathon, that’s what I’ll do!”

Martin hopes that by running on behalf of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People he will also inspire other people to help changes the lives of deaf people. Anyone interested in taking part in the Great North Run as part of the Hearing Dogs team can find out more online.

Hearing Dogs team runners are asked to pledge £300 sponsorship. Alternatively, if they have been lucky enough to gain a place through the public ballot, but would prefer to run for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, they can get in touch by email or call 01844 340721. Own-placed runners are asked to raise a minimum of £50 sponsorship to claim their running vest.