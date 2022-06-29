Take flight to Neverland at open-air theatre show in Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council has arranged for the production of J.M. Barrie’s play by the award-winning Illyria Outdoor Theatre to come to town.

This will be the first time Illyria, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, has performed in Buckingham.

Artistic director Oliver Gray said: “Over the last 30 years, we have performed top-notch outdoor theatre to over a million people across the country.

Peter Pan will be performed on the green outside Buckingham Parish Church

“It’s a great chance for everyone to come together, enjoy the British summertime and be entertained.”

Town councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre and Events Committee, said: “Whoever you are, a show like Peter Pan is a fantastic event for your calendar.

"It will be filled with magic and mischief. And for the first time ever in outdoor touring theatre, it features real flying!

"It promises to be a fantastic opportunity for Buckingham, especially after the success of last year’s outdoor theatre show and the pleasure it brought people by bringing families together in a shared activity.”

Cllr Stuchbury added: “We are only able to do these events because of the work our members of staff within the events team do to help facilitate initiatives like the outdoor theatre.

The show will take place on the Green by Buckingham Parish Church on Wednesday, August 3, with one performance at 2.30pm and another at 6pm.

Peter Pan is presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.