A new report in a national newspaper has stated 31 of the 40 workers at an Aylesbury Vale hotel were fired in a shakeup to enable the property to home asylum seekers instead.

The Sun has published a detailed feature article exploring how the Best Western Hotel in Buckingham is being used to accommodate asylum seekers.

In an official meeting on 21 September Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett announced he was looking into reports the hotel was being closed to offer accommodation to people from overseas seeking residence in the country.

The councillor announced he had contacted the Home Office seeking further details on the Government arrangements to check the venue’s suitability.

Councillor Tett was responding to social media speculation regarding the hotel’s change of use.

The Bucks Herald was informed by one former worker that he was being made redundant at a time when jobs were few and far between.

He claimed that he, along with other members of the Best Western team in Buckingham, were given just 13 days notice before losing their jobs.

The former staff member also stated that members of staff who were living on-site were told they must leave immediately and find somewhere else to live.

In September the hotel stopped accepting online bookings ahead of the major operational changes.

And new arrivals were spotted entering the hotel at the end of the month.

Despite Councillor Tett’s public statements, a Government spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: "The Home Office does not comment on operational arrangements for individual hotels.

“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable and we are working with local authorities to find appropriate long term accommodation across the United Kingdom.”

A spokesperson for Best Western told The Bucks Herald: “All our hotels are independently owned and managed and operational decisions to close properties are taken by the hotel owners and management teams. We provide our member hotels with marketing, sales and revenue support.”

The Sun states staff were let go, as catering services were no longer needed at the property, while funding for other requirements were slashed.

Asylum seekers currently at the 71-room venue expressed their sympathy for staff members who lost their jobs.

The national publication interviewed Sudanese and Iraqi nationals currently living in the Aylesbury Vale town.

One said to the newspaper: “Of course we feel bad for the hotel workers if some no longer have jobs.

“But we do not get a say in where they decide to keep us.”

According to inside sources in communication with The Sun, current owners of the Buckingham hotel are receiving £85 a day for each double room used by the Government.

At that rate, if the hotel remained full for an entire year it would cost £2.2million, according to the newspaper’s calculations.

A former Best Western hotel in another Bucks town has been boarded up and is patrolled by a security guard.