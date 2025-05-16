Swedish businessman tops Sunday Times rich list for south east of England
Jörn Rausing, who lives in Surrey and co-owns packaging company Tetra Laval, tops the regional version of the annual list, with 2025 wealth of £12.514 billion, putting him 11th on national rankings.
Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing, who are all members of the same family, come in second place on the list with 2025 wealth of £9.088 billion, a fall of £100 million on his 2024 fortune.
In third place on the list are Navin Engineer and his wife Varsha with 2025 wealth of £3.45 billion, an increase of £450 million on last year. The Engineers are owners of pharmaceutical company Chemidex.
Among the other entrants in the regional top ten are musician Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy, who are in sixth place with 2025 wealth of £1.025 billion, an increase of £25 million on last year.
There is also a separate list of the wealthiest people under the age of 40 in the south east, which is topped by Chris Phillips, 21, who has wealth of £250 million thanks to his work in the technology sector.
This year’s list of 350 individuals and families together hold combined wealth of £772.8 billion, three per cent down on last year.
The combined wealth in the 37th annual edition is £772.8 billion, with the overall list topped by Indian businessman Gopi Hinduja and family, with net worth of £35.304 billion.
The full list can be viewed through The Sunday Times website.