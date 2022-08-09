Swashbuckling fun as families enjoy outdoor performance of Peter Pan

Audience were transported to Neverland to watch two outdoor performances of Peter Pan in historic surroundings.

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:26 pm

Families joined Illyria Theatre on the green in front of Buckingham Parish Church last Wednesday, taking blankets, chairs and picnics to watch the shows in comfort and style.

There was something for everyone, with singing, flying and the cast of five changing costumes at record speed to play the various characters.

When Captain Hook was swallowed by a giant crocodile, the crowd erupted with cheers and laughter.

Peter Pan in Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council, which organised the event, provided complimentary tickets to Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers (YC2) and Ukrainian families living locally..

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre and Events Committee, said: “It is always rewarding to see families coming together and enjoying themselves.

"None of this would be possible without the support of members and staff and the council agreeing our budget to facilitate these kinds of events on behalf of the community we are so fortunate to represent.”

Villain Captain Hook is swallowed by a crocodile
Buckingham Town Council