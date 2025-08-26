Suspected drug dealer arrested in Aylesbury supermarket

Two arrests were made in connection with the incident

A suspected drug dealer was arrested by police officers inside a busy supermarket in Aylesbury last week.

Thames Valley Police officers arrested a man in Tesco on Tring Road at around 3pm on Thursday.

A 24-year-old from High Wycombe was handcuffed in the store. Thames Valley Police searched a home linked to the property where they found a ‘large quantity’ of cannabis. After searching the building a second arrest of a 26-year-old woman from High Wycombe was made. They have been released from custody since their arrests, but both remain under suspicion of being involved in the supply of cannabis.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”