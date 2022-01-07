Supermarkets support Rennie Grove hospice care

Rennie Grove Hospice Care has been chosen as one of the Co-op’s local causes, and its Children’s Hospice at Home Service will also receive support from Morrisons through a new charity partnership with Together for Short Lives.

Co-op shoppers can choose to support Rennie Grove through its membership scheme.

When members buy selected Co-op products, they receive 2p from every £1 spent into their membership account, and the Co-op donates the same amount to their chosen local cause.

Hospice at Home Nurse talking with a family member

Rennie Grove will use all funds raised through the Co-op partnership for its bereavement support programme.

As well as flexible support for patients and families, the charity also runs weekly support group sessions for recently bereaved adults.

Facilitated by a qualified counsellor and a listening volunteer, the support groups also host speakers with specific areas of expertise such as nutrition, sleep and finance.

Head of Family Support Services at Rennie Grove, Lisa Jackson, said: “When a person grieves, talking about and sharing feelings can help. Our support groups bring together recently bereaved people in similar situations to share their experiences, learn coping techniques, and support each other.”

Download the Co-op app to your smart phone, register and select Rennie Grove as your local cause under the ‘membership’ tab. Or sign up here.

Rennie Grove’s children’s service will also receive support from local Morrisons stores this year.

In a recent colleague vote, Together for Short Lives – the only charity supporting all 54 of the UK’s children’s hospices – was chosen for a three-year charity partnership, which starts in February 2022 and aims to raise £10 million nationally.

Under the partnership, each Morrison’s store will be paired with its local children’s hospice, who will benefit from the store’s fundraising activities.

Rennie Grove’s Children’s Hospice at Home Service cares for children and young people living with a life-limiting condition in west Herts and Bucks.