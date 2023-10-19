On Sunday 15th October, 241 runners took to the streets of Buckingham to run up to and around the beautiful Stowe Gardens in the sunshine. This event usually encounters downpours of rain so it was a lovely change for the runners to enjoy blue skies.

The event raised £3,000 for local charities; The Buckingham Foodbank, North Bucks Adult Carers, Stowe National Trust, The Buckingham Table and Buckingham Primary School.

All charities helped on the day with The Buckingham Table providing 12 marshals, Buckingham Foodbank volunteers helped marshal in town, Stowe National Trust employees helped set up on the day and cheered on the runners around Stowe, and Buckingham Primary School bought along 10 pupils to hand out water to the runners and provided a very noisy cheering station.

On top of all of that, runners themselves raised money. Teenagers Ryan Hancock and Byron Crack trained specifically for this event and raised £500 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

13 teachers and parents from Buckingham Primary School, including Headteacher Sam Brewer, also trained for the Buckingham 10k, many of whom had not run before, and raised £2,500 for the school.

Pictured are the winner Kevin Tustain, 1st Lady Rachel Cooke, U16 male winner Byron Crack and U16 female winner Lily Baldry.

The organisers Run For the Sky would like to thank all of the volunteers for marshalling, managing registration, tail running and photography.

Also a big thanks to Villiers for the use of the Town Hall, Stowe National Trust, Seahawk Trophies, Critical Care Medics, Tesco and Aldi for providing the water and bananas.

The event is set to take place again next year on Sunday 13th October 2024.

2 . Buckingham Primary School Team raised £2,500.jpg Buckingham Primary School Team raised £2,500. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales