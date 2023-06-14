Sun shines on Stoke Mandeville Stadium as 760 cyclists come together for Tour de Vale charity bike ride

It was a very sunny Sunday at Stoke Mandeville Stadium as Aylesbury-based charity WheelPower welcomed more than 750 cyclists to the annual Bucks Radio Tour de Vale charity bike ride.

This was the community cycle event’s 20th year and soaring temperatures didn’t stop riders from having a great day, together raising over £30,000 for WheelPower.

The cyclists were waved off from Stoke Mandeville Stadium by vice-chairman of Bucks Council, Mimi Harker, before setting off on a 25km, 75km or 110km loop through the picturesque countryside around Aylesbury.

Riders set off on the Tour de Vale

This year saw new routes through Eythrope Park, the Claydons and Stowe, with plenty of water stops and friendly marshals to direct riders back to Stoke Mandeville.

On returning to the stadium, riders enjoyed a barbecue, ice cream and free massage from Bucks New University students, before collecting a medal, presented by wheelchair basketball star Charlie McIntyre.

Charlie was supported by WheelPower to purchase his very basketball chair when he was just nine years old. Now 18, Charlie won a Bronze medal for Team England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Charlie said: “It’s been a great day and really good to see people of all ages and abilities taking part. The money raised by this event will help give back to people just like me in the future.

This year's Tour de Vale attracted 760 cyclists

"To have gone full circle and be back at Stoke Mandeville where I played my very first wheelchair basketball games is mad. Well done to everyone for riding and it was a real honour to present you with your medals.”

Taking part for the first time were father and son Raj and Josh from Fairford Leys in Aylesbury.

Raj said: “It’s been really fun day for us both and until recently I hadn’t been on a bike for years. The training has given us the motivation to cycle more and we are now looking forward to doing longer distances in the future.

"Supported by our friends and family and all of our customers, we have raised over £830 for such a great cause, and I feel so proud for my son who got us involved.”

The routes took riders through the leafy Aylesbury Vale countryside

Nathan Cooper, programme controller of event sponsor Bucks Radio, said: "We were delighted to once again support the Tour de Vale. It's such an important date on the Buckinghamshire calendar, and as always, it was a tremendous day.

"Huge congratulations to every single person who cycled in the sweltering conditions and a massive thank you from all of us at Bucks Radio for your efforts in raising money for such a fantastic cause.”

Chief executive of WheelPower, Martin McElhatton, said: We are so thankful for the ongoing support of our community.

"This year’s event saw 760 cyclists come together for our charity, and the day has gone spectacularly well. We’ve had wonderful weather, great marshals, volunteers and so many people to thank who have helped make the 2023 event such a success.”