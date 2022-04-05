Sun sails would be cool for primary pupils in Buckingham

Staff say the outside area suffers from a lack of shade in summer, and on hot days the children are often forced back indoors when the sun is too strong.

This summer, the school wants to fix the problem by installing sunshade sails in the playground.

Year 4 teacher Miss Moroney said: “I joined the school at the height of summer last year and was struck by the fact that there is absolutely no shade whatsoever in our playground.

In search of shade - Lace Hill Academy pupils

"If it’s too hot, the children simply have to come indoors to shade, and that’s no fun.

“Summer is the time to be outside and we’d really love to install the sunshades.”

The sun sails, used widely in schools across the UK and as standard in hotter countries, cost around £9,000 and the school has been coming up with fundraising ideas to help meet the cost.

Children donated £2 to enter an Easter bonnet competition, with prizes for the top three awarded by local MP Greg Smith on Friday, April 1.

Mr Smith said: “There were some absolutely fantastic bonnets by the children, all in aid of the school’s fundraising to purchase shade sails for the playground and sports field.

“Congratulations to all involved and a big ‘well done’ to the winners for such outstanding entries.”

The school is appealing to parents and local people to help the appeal by signing up to initiatives such as Your School Lottery and easyfundraising, which lets you shop online as usual at no extra cost, but then donates to your chosen cause.

Acting headteacher Sarah Jones said: “We would welcome any ideas for ways to raise money for the school and will support any local fundraising ideas.

“The sun sails would be a wonderful addition to the school and the pupils would benefit hugely from extra time outdoors, whether it’s at playtime with their friends or doing more outdoor learning in the summer months.”