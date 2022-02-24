Summer Festival comes early to Buckingham with Winter Warmer concert

An early foretaste of the Buckingham Summer Festival will be on offer, when the festival holds its Winter Warmer concert in the Radcliffe Centre.

The performance, at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 12, will be by The Orchestra of Stowe Opera, conducted by Robert Secret - a professional orchestra whose playing was described in The Times as sensational.

The concert will include the rarely heard Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin and Piano with soloists Charles Sewart and Debbie Shah, and favourites including the Grieg Holberg Suite and the Albinoni Oboe Concerto with soloist Christopher Redgate.

Pianist Debbie Shah

Tickets are available for £15 from the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol or online through the Festival website at buckinghamsummerfestival.org