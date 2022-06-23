Stunning former rectory in Aylesbury Vale hamlet could be yours for £3.5m

The seven-bedroom Old Rectory at Hoggeston takes full advantage of the surrounding countryside.

Approached through a painted five-bar gate, The Old Rectory is tucked away opposite the church on the edge of Hoggeston.

The sweeping gravel driveway reveals this architecturally picturesque, Grade II*-listed Georgian rectory.

Steps lead up to the front door, which opens into the central hallway, off which all of the principal rooms are accessed.

Of particular note is the stunning drawing room with its open fireplace, ornate cornicing and study area.

These fine period features continue throughout the house. Several of the principal rooms have open fireplaces and nearly all benefit from original cornicing.

The kitchen/breakfast room enjoys fabulous views into the gardens and over the surrounding farmland. The kitchen is fully fitted with top-of-the-range appliances from suppliers such as Smeg and Aga.

The light, dual-aspect principal bedroom looks out over the gardens and has an en suite with free-standing bath and a large, separate shower.

The guest bedroom suite is also on the first floor and has a large ensuite bathroom. Three further bedrooms and a bathroom are on the second floor and make up the rest of the accommodation in the main house.

The lower ground floor has been completely refitted and offers the potential for various uses, including playroom, wine cellar, gym or cinema.

The coach house provides standalone secondary accommodation, comprising two bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen/dining room and shower room. There are several other good-sized outbuildings, one of which was formerly a recording studio/guest cottage. The coach house and stable block are Grade II listed.The gardens extend to about three acres and feature several fine specimen trees, a small lake and several areas of open lawn, flanked by planted borders. In an enclosed area of the garden is the heated swimming pool surrounded by a stone terrace.

The Old Rectory is on the market with Knight Frank - Oxford Sales.

