Students welcome German friends to Buckingham in return twinning visit

Visitors from Neukirchen-Vluyn enjoyed a day out in London

By Hannah Richardson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

Royal Latin School students met up with their friends from Buckingham’s twin German town when a group from Neukirchen-Vluyn made a return visit.

Last September, four students from the Royal Latin visited Neukirchen-Vluyn to discuss the future of twinning post Brexit at an International Youth Forum, and this time it was the turn of the young Germans to arrive at Heathrow.

RLS student Leon Haines writes: “Jason and myself picked them up. From there it was a long drive home and, well, not the most interesting as it was all on the motorway.

RLS students and staff with visiting German students and staffRLS students and staff with visiting German students and staff
RLS students and staff with visiting German students and staff
"We took them to their hosts where they spent the night getting acclimatised with their own host families. Following that, Sunday was a day out in London, where they spent most of the time exploring the sights and all the food courts and entertainment areas such as Covent Garden.

"After lunch, we all went to the Tower of London, where they got to see some of the history of England, finally ending the day with shopping on Oxford Street, of course.

"For the final day, Monday, they went to school and followed their hosts for the day. In the afternoon, we had a final get-together for dinner at The Grand Junction. Lastly, they got picked up at 4am by taxi to go to Birmingham Airport for the flight home.”

Buckingham Twinning Association has more exchanges planned in the coming months. Members of Buckingham Tennis Club recently visited their German counterparts for the start of the tennis season there.

Anyone interested in learning more about twinning can contact secretary Jane Mordue by email.

