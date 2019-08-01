Students create promotional film and tourism itinerary to celebrate the best of Buckinghamshire

A group of students from Bucks New University have created a promotional film and tourist itinerary to showcase a host of the county's top visitor attractions.

Among the attractions and events from across Aylesbury Vale that are featured in the video are the Waterside Theatre, The Kop Hill Climb, Aylesbury's WhizzFizzFest, Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway, Stowe House and Waddesdon Manor.

An archive image of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill speaking at Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest - one of the events featured in the tourism promotional film

The promotional film and tourism itinerary were part of students degree courses, with the video completed by students studying media and creative industries at Bucks New University.

The film features a mixture of existing footage and imagery plus some of the students own work.

Visit Buckinghamshire & The Chilterns will be using the video at local and international events and are encouraging local tourism businesses to use the video as a promotional tool to entice people to visit their business.

The second project was with students from the school of aviation and security, with the brief to create a tourism itinerary in each of the three areas - food and drink, TV and film tourism and an accessible for all itinerary including tourism.

Students spent time researching their chosen topic, including going out to see Buckinghamshire attractions, and then creating a two to three day itinerary which included details on the history of the county, places to stay, transport options and lots of information on the businesses they included.

The tourism itineraries can be viewed here www.visitbuckinghamshire.org/plan-your-visit/itineraries-bucks and will be used as a tool to attract people to come and visit the county.

Lucy Dowson, tourism development manager for Visit Buckinghamshire said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Buckinghamshire New University and their students on these two initiatives to raise the profile of our visitor attractions in Buckinghamshire.

“The tourism sector is a major player in the Buckinghamshire economy, with approximately 2,300 businesses employing 23,000 people.

"More than £729 million is spent locally each year as a result of 10 million day trips and 1.1m overnight stays in the county.

"These visits also support our retailers and associated supply chains from food producers to employment agencies.”

Carson Black, senior lecturer in film and TV production at Bucks New University said: “Four second year students Charlie Reading, Georgie Sachse, Stephen Hampton and Zak Swindell worked over several months to make an excellent promotional film for Bucks Tourism, capturing the attraction of the region.

“This gave students experience of real-world film making, working closely with Visit Buckinghamshire & The Chilterns in a professional manner, whilst offering creative solutions to deliver what the organisation wanted.

“We hope to continue to work with Visit Buckinghamshire & The Chilterns in coming years to make more films for them.