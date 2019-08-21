STOP HS2 Campaigners react to HS2 review

Anti HS2 Campaigners have hit out today what they deem a 'so-called' independent review into HS2.

They have questioned the 'independent' review, criticising the fact that the review will be headed up by former HS2 Chairman Douglas Oakervee.

They claim that the review panel is biased, and 'stuffed full of supporters of HS2'.

Their main concerns centre around how preparatory works have been allowed to continue, if the project could be scrapped by the end of the year.

Penny Gaines, Chair of Stop HS2 said: "People's live and livelihoods are being overturned as well as the natural environment being wrecked as we speak by HS2's preparatory work."

"HS2 will blast through numerous sensitive wildlife sites, including over 100 ancient woodlands. These are a real cost of the project and these environmental costs be included in the review.

“In addition, we are also concerned that HS2 Ltd are continuing to take people’s homes and businesses without paying for them, with possession orders in place at the moment, without HS2 Ltd paying people in a timely manner. Payments to people affected by HS2 through no fault of there are should be made immediately”.

You can read our story on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps comments here.



Joe Rukin, Campaign Manager Stop HS2, said

“We have serious questions as to whether a review headed by former chair of HS2 could ever be described as independent and we worry, as happened in past when to comes to jobs, and economic benefits, that they are simply going to go away and make up some increasingly outlandish and improbable numbers to justify this white elephant.

"If this is to be a genuine review as to whether to go ahead or not with the project, the government must cease all works immediately, because damage to irreplaceable habitats and ancient woodland is happening as we speak. This destruction must stop now, not in a couple of weeks or months, not at Christmas, now."