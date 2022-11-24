Stones being thrown at cars cause damage and crash in Aylesbury village

Police are looking into a number of incidents where stones have been thrown at cars in the Weston Turville area over the last few days. This has led to vehicles being damaged and, on one occasion, a collision, say Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale.

A police spokesperson said: “A thorough investigation is under way into these incidents and whilst we follow up on a number of lines of enquiry, you will see more of us in the area over the coming days as well as colleagues from our Roads Policing team.”

The announcement has attracted a large number of comments on the TVP Aylesbury Vale Facebook page, claiming it is not a new problem.

TVP Aylesbury Vale are appealing for any information

One person commented: “This used to be a regular occurrence in Slapton except it wasn’t stones - it was half house bricks. We had £450 of damage caused to our car. Beds police did nothing despite it being very obvious where they were being thrown from . We stopped going that way out if the village in the end!”

Another said: “The same thing happens in Northall road, Eaton Bray/Edlesborough - sometimes catapults are used - Several cars have been damaged on this road.”

And a third posted: “TVP know whose doing it and where it's coming from… they're just too scared to rock their boat!!! Someone will end up seriously hurt or worse before anything is actually done.”