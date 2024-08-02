Village News

Stone & Bishopstone village news

Road Closure – Please don’t forget that because of HS2, the A418 Oxford Road will be closed for two full weeks from 8.30pm on Friday, August 16, until 5.30am on Monday, September 2. You have been warned!

Little Wrigglers – Thoughts of setting up Little Wrigglers started in 2023 when those at Stone Church realised there was no baby/toddler/preschool and their adults’ group in Stone. Other villages had them but people had to drive. The church agreed to start one and the planning began. They visited other groups to steal their best ideas, engaged with the community to think of a name, bought a logo, asked for community volunteers and donations of toys, did risk assessments, recruited volunteers and safeguard trained; two leaders did child first aid training and spent money!

On Thursday, April 18, at 9am they were ready and wondered if anyone would come. 15 children from 12 families did. Now they have been running for three months, they average 13 children from 3 weeks up to 4 years: a good mix of boys and girls with varied ethnicity - with Mums, Dads, Nannas, Grandads and Nannies. Some come every week and others when they can. It’s a place for children to play and socialise, learn to pack the toys away, listen to a short Bible story, enjoy choosing from snack bowls and then sing a few action songs to finish with. The adults meet others and support each other, with drinks and cake, as well as playing, singing, etc. It’s a very happy and noisy place !!

All this would not have been possible without the £500 grant from Stone with Bishopstone & Hartwell Parish Council and £500 from Stone Village Fete. The funds were spent on thick/jigsaw mats, a concertina kitchen barrier, a trolley to carry boxes, iStock logo and banner, First Aid course for 2 leaders, storage boxes, labels, padlock, insulated lidded ‘coffee’ cups for adults and assorted play mats, baby gyms, potty, toilet seat and step, bowls, chopping boards and knives, baby mats, farm animals, toys from charity shops, children’s drinking cups, etc. They are hoping Little Wrigglers will grow and become an established valuable community activity in our village.

Please see Diary Dates below for the date of the next session after the Summer Holidays.

Thank you to Naomi and Clive Corbould for the information.

DIARY DATES

History Tour & Luncheon – There will be a History Tour and Luncheon at Hartwell House this Friday, August 2. Coffee will be served in the Library at 11am and will be followed by a guided talk and tour of the ground floor, concluding with a two-course Luncheon with a glass of wine and coffee. It costs £46 per person. Advance booking is necessary so, to see if there are any places left, please visit hartwellhouse.wearegifted.co.uk

Live Music – This Friday, August 2, at 8pm, there will be live music by guitar vocalist, Enzo, at The Bugle Horn in Hartwell. To find out more, please telephone 01296 747954.

Cafe in the Park – This Saturday, August 3, at 10am, and Saturday, August 31, the Cafe in the Park will be open in the Jubilee Pavilion, War Memorial Recreation Ground, Stone. Please note that it will not be open on Saturday, September 7.

Simply Walk – If you would like to join others for a Simply Walk in the countryside around Stone, please meet at the Methodist Chapel, Eythrope Road, Stone, in time to depart at 10.30am next Wednesday, August 7.

Services – This Sunday, August 4, Matins starts at 9am at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Stone, and Morning Service starts at 10.30am.

Worship starts at 11am at the Methodist Chapel, Eythrope Road, Stone.

Joint Outing – The Fourth Tuesday Fellowship and the Stone Thursday Club will be joining forces in August and taking to the water ! On Thursday, August 8, members are looking forward to an afternoon cruise along the Great Ouse on John Bunyan Community Boat, and enjoying a Cream Tea whilst on board. There may be some spare seats so please telephone Dee James on 01296 747671 for more information.

Churchyard Gardening – There will be a Churchyard Gardening session at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Stone, on Saturday, August 17, starting at 10am. Please come along if you can spare some time to help.

Socially Crafty Monday – Socially Crafty Monday takes place at the St. John the Baptist Church, Stone, on Monday, August 19, starting at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to come along, meet friends, old and new, and take part in crafts if you wish.

Play Event – On Friday, August 23, from 10am until midday, there will be a Risky Play session at the War Memorial Recreation Ground, Stone. It is being run by MKPA and is sponsored by Stone with Bishopstone & Hartwell Parish Council. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Afternoon Tea – On Sunday, August 25, from 3pm until 5pm, Afternoon Tea with homemade cakes will be available in Stone village hall. All proceeds will go to Action Medical Research for children.

Champagne Tasting – On Sunday, August 25, you are invited to join the Director and General Manager, Kevin Hughes, at Hartwell House for an evening of Champagne Tasting on the South Terrace. Hartwell House’s vast cellar carries a vast array of vintage and non-vintage Champagne. Booking is necessary and it costs £79 per person. Please visit hartwellhousewearegifted.co.uk to book your place/s.

Outdoor Evensong – Outdoor Evensong will be held at Hartwell on Sunday, September 1. More details will be in this column nearer the time when they become available.

Little Wrigglers – On Thursday, September 5, Little Wrigglers will be back in the Jubilee Pavilion, War Memorial Recreation Ground, Stone,

Parish Council – The next meeting of Stone with Bishopstone & Hartwell Parish Council will be held in the Jubilee Pavilion, War Memorial Recreation Ground, Stone, on Tuesday, September 17. It starts at 7.30pm when all parishioners are welcome to attend. There is no meeting scheduled for August.