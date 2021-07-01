Residents in Stoke Mandeville are being encouraged to share their views on the Neighbourhood Plan.

For several years Stoke Mandeville Parish Council has been working on a Neighbourhood Plan and they are now at the stage where they can publish the draft Plan to give residents a chance to review and comment on it.

This is a very important step as the plan will help to shape Stoke Mandeville Parish over the next 20 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke Mandeville residents encouraged to share their views on Neighbourhood Plan

Once residents have commented, the plan will be finalized and it will then navigate a process of external examination and be voted on later in the year in a referendum.

If approved, the Plan will play an important part in guiding future planning decisions on development, conservation and all other areas around the Parish.

What is in the Neighbourhood Plan?

The Neighbourhood Plan has been developed to balance residents views against the reality that Stoke Mandeville Parish has been selected by the Government and Buckinghamshire Council for major development sites.

It will ensure that the community has made a positive, pro-active and meaningful contribution to the way in which decisions about strategic development, roads and rail projects are made

within the Parish.

The policies have been drawn up with specific relevance to the Parish and the objectives of the local community.

Most importantly for the residents, they are designed to minimise any unplanned speculative development.

The Vision for Stoke Mandeville Parish

Stoke Mandeville Garden Parish will be a healthy, sociable community set in a beautiful green natural environment in which people are proud to say they live, work and play. The Neighbourhood Plan promotes that vision.

The consultation runs for six weeks until Thursday, August 12, the full plan and all the evidence and policy papers can be found online - www.stokemandevilleparishcouncil.org.uk.

Paper copies can also be examined at the Parish Council offices by phoning the Parish Clerk at: 01296 613888 or e-mailing [email protected].