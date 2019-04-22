Stoke Mandeville nursery raises £300 for charity Mind

Children from Willows Day Nursery in Stoke Mandeville celebrated Easter with a fun-filled activity morning last week.

The children's efforts raised £300 for mental health charity 'Mind'.

After spending some time with two rabbits, Percy and Fudge, and a chicken named Terrence from a local petting zoo, the children took part in an Easter egg hunt with their parents helping to solve the clues.

The children were also able to show off their artistic side by taking part in Easter arts and crafts, such as egg decorating and clay modelling while the parents were busy purchasing tickets for the grand raffle, featuring 40 prizes!

Willows Day Nursery charity representative Kayleigh King said: “The activity morning was a brilliant success and we are thrilled to have raised £300 for such a deserving charity.

“The children had a wonderful time and were especially excited to have met the Easter bunnies.”

Nursery manager Tracey Brett said: “We aim to make a real difference when it comes to supporting worthy causes and Mind is reaching out to about 14 million people a year in the UK.”