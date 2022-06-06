Stoke Mandeville Hospital garden receives plants from award-winning Chelsea Flower Show stand

Horatio’s Garden supports the physical and mental rehabilitation of people affected by spinal injury, through the creation and nurturing of garden projects at the heart of the National Spinal Injuries Centre, and its fully accessible, therapeutic garden is a source of vital support for patients, their loved ones and NHS staff.

The Dobbies stand at Chelsea featured a wildlife living wall packed with hardy ferns and plants for pollinators, a wildflower meadow roof, an easy-to-grow patio herb garden, lemons, grapefruit and other container planting ideas to inspire gardeners.

Dobbies CEO Graeme Jenkins said: “The RHS Chelsea Flower Show was a great opportunity to showcase our sustainable product ranges and shine a light on our outdoor plants.

Horatio's Garden at the National Spinal Injuries Centre in Stoke Mandeville Hospital

"Donating the plants to this incredibly worthwhile cause means not only have visitors to the show had the opportunity to enjoy them, but people from across Stoke Mandeville can also benefit from them during their rehabilitation.”

The founder of Horatio’s Garden, Dr Olivia Chapple, said: “Our garden has become an important part of the support offered to patients with spinal injuries across Stoke Mandeville, complementing the specialist clinical care they receive.

"Our garden becomes an integral part of people’s lives as they spend many months in hospital.

"Everything is carefully designed by leading landscape designers and architects to an exceptional standard to improve people’s psychological health as they adjust to, or care for someone with, life-changing injuries.

"Thank you to the Dobbies team for supporting our vision and mission with their plant donation.”

Dobbies received three awards at the Chelsea Flower Show - RHS Sustainable Garden Product of the Year Award, the RHS Assessors’ Award for Retail Innovation, new for 2022, and a five-star rating for its trade stand.

Horatio’s Garden Stoke Mandeville opened in 2018 at the National Spinal Injuries Centre in Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

It as created by the celebrated garden designer and RHS Chelsea Gold Medal winner, Joe Swift.