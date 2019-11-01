Stoke Mandeville Hospital 'A&E buddy' Trevor recognised for his important work

An NHS volunteer who gives up his time to support patients arriving at A&E has been recognised as a national champion.

Trevor Hudson, volunteers as an A&E Buddy at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, helping people who are arriving at A&E, who are often upset and vulnerable.

And Mr Hudson's excellent work was highly commended at the Helpforce Champions Awards 2019, meaning that he has received national recognition for his fantastic contribution to volunteering in the NHS.

The awards, which took place in central London on Friday 25 October, celebrate the ways in which volunteers across the country give their time to benefit patients, staff, and communities.

Trevor said: “I felt really honoured to be nominated. I really love my role in A&E and find it very fulfilling.”

Mark Lever, chief executive of Helpforce, said: “It is fantastic to see so many brilliant examples of innovation, great practice, commitment, and real passion for patient care and support for staff across the NHS in the UK.

“It is a privilege to hold these awards and celebrate volunteers across the UK.”