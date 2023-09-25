Stoke Mandeville goat causing chaos with his daring adventures around the Bucks Goat Centre

A cheeky baby goat is causing chaos at an animal attraction after staging a series of daring adventures around the farm.

Chip, who was born this year at the Bucks Goat Centre in Stoke Mandeville, Bucks is busy making a name for himself with his antics, and staff have to keep a close eye on him in his quest for drama.

The pygmy goat is one of the first to be born at the farm since the pandemic, and after a break from caring for babies the farm is feeling the action ramping up.

The fun-loving new kid on the block has so far got up to mischief in a number of humorous ways, including invading the centre's picnic area at lunchtime to grab snacks, getting into the feed store to help himself and even getting into a pen with his dad Romeo to call him out for a fight.

Chip the goat is causing chaos

Ruth Higgins, who runs the Goat Centre, which is based in Layby Farm, said: "We have three goat kids at the farm this year and by far Chip is the biggest handful. Baby goats are always cheeky but we think he must have a helicopter to get to some of the places we have found him.

"Luckily our staff are well versed in his antics, but it certainly has provoked some giggles among staff and visitors."

As six month-old Chip grows up, it is hoped that he will calm down a bit, and at the moment the farm has laid on a special nursery area for the goat kids, complete with a slide and play equipment to keep them entertained.

But it seems that for the smartest kid in town the lure of an adventure is too much to resist.

Ruth added: "He definitely loves an adventure, we should have called him Indiana Jones.

"After the pandemic we didn't have any babies at the farm for a while until we got up and running again, and this is making us realise all the funny experiences we have missed so much. It's really nice actually."

Goat kids Chewy, Chip and Dexter live in a special nursery area at the heart of the farm, and love meeting the centre's visitors.

But it looks like they have a job on their hands to keep this new kid on the block entertained!