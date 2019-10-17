Stockbrokers get on their bikes to raise money for Florence Nightingale Hospice

Aylesbury stockbrokers The Share Centre showed support for Florence Nightingale Hospice by organising a fundraising bike ride.

With 2019 marking the Florence Nightingale Hospice’s 30th anniversary Share Centre staff and their friends got on their bikes, raising over £750 in sponsorship.

Nine people, including seven Share Centre employees, braved the elements on Saturday 12 October to take part in the 33 mile ride.

Two riders even chose to take part on a tandem when the group set off from Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Walton Street headquarters.

The route took riders through Berryfields, Waddesdon Manor, Thame and Haddenham before reaching Stoke Mandeville for a stop at the hospice itself.

Steven Milicia, a Share Centre employee and keen cyclist, was inspired by the charity’s ‘30 in 30 for £30 challenge’; to raise as much money for the organisation by undertaking an activity based around the number 30.

He said: “I wanted to have as many people as possible cycling 30 miles, raising £30 each.

"While we didn’t quite get 30 riders I was proud to ride with eight other amazing colleagues who all braved the rain and cold to complete the route and raise in excess of £750.

"Thank you to my fellow riders, the amazing team at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity for their support and all the great people who donated.”

The Florence Nightingale Hospice, which provides specialist palliative in-patient and at-home hospice care for local families battling life-limiting illness, is The Share Centre’s corporate charity for 2019. In addition to the cycle ride, The Share Centre has also organised a number of events throughout the year to raise as much money as possible, including a charity head shave in May and a skydive in July.

Vicky James, Events Manager at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said: “We would like to thank The Share Centre for all of their support this year. The cycle ride was another great fundraiser planned by the wonderful team there, they gave up their Saturday, faced the horrible weather and still came back smiling. Thank you to the team for completing the 30 miles for the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.”

Through its combined fundraising efforts, which also include pub quizzes, bake sales and a monthly collection from staff, The Share Centre has raised over £12,000 for the hospice so far this year.