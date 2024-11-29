Big B and the Boomeration performing at Stewkley Village Hall

A charity gig in Stewkley has raised £1,500 for the Milton Keynes branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The gig featured an evening of live music by the band Big B and the Boomeration, whose members are from Stewkley and Leighton Buzzard.

A total of 130 people, including the writer of this article, packed into Stewkley Village Hall to sing and dance to a mix of pop, rock, soul and blues music, which was mostly from the 1960s and 1970s.

The money raised from the evening will go towards helping people in the Milton Keynes area with motor neurone disease, and their families.

The band, who have played together for many years, consists of Brian ‘Big B’ Bottomley on lead vocals and bass, Bob King and Richard Gleave on backing vocals and guitars and Dave Watson on drums.

Richard also plays in local band Top Banana alongside Pete Jelfs, who managed the sound desk during the evening.