Stephen Dorrell selected as Liberal Democrate candidate for Buckingham at the next general election

The Buckingham branch of the Liberal Democrats have announced Stephen Dorrell as their candidate for the general election next month.

Mr Dorrell was first elected as an MP in 1979 serving in the seat of Loughborough, Leicestershire, until 1997.

Lib Dem candidate for Buckingham Stephen Dorrell

He then served in a different seat in the county, Charnwood from 1997 to 2015.

During his time in Parliament the 67-year-old has held posts including the Secretary of State for Health, Secretary of State for National Heritage and Shadow Secretary of State for Education.

Mr Dorrell left the Conservative Party earlier this year because he claimed 'the party had moved too far to the right'.

Stephen is chairman of the European Movement, the UK’s largest pro-European Network, which is campaigning for a people’s vote on Brexit.

A spokesman for the Buckingham branch of the Liberal Democrats said: "Our candidate Stephen will lead a strong and committed team who are already out campaigning to win the Buckingham seat."

Other confirmed candidates for the seat are Greg Smith (Conservatives).

Prospective candidates have until 4pm on November 14 to register if they wish to contest the seat.

The final deadline to register to vote for the election, which you can do by visiting the Government website, is midnight on November 26.

Polling day is Thursday December 12.