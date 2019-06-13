Steeple Claydon School hosts music festival

This year’s Steeple Jam event took place at Steeple Claydon School on Saturday June 8.

The performers this year were Dawn and Emma, Cerys Price, The Rock Chorus, The Retros, Harvey Fowler, The Maybachs, Safari Boots, Alex Crittenden and Adele Peters.

Cerys Price

The event was organised by the Friends of Steeple Claydon School to raise funds for the school.

Steeple Claydon School secretary Jo Abu-Rish said: “We were very lucky with the weather - we just had one shower during the day.

“I would estimate we had about 400 adults through the doors during the day and we raised about £3,000.

“This is the second time we have held this music festival and it is proving very popular.

Dawn and Emma performing at Steeple Jam

“We are having a meeting soon to start planning next year’s event.”

Photos by Jake McNulty.