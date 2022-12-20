Steeple Claydon boy announced as winner of MP’s Christmas card competition

Buckingham MP Greg Smith visited Steeple Claydon School to present a prize to the winner of his annual Christmas card competition.

There were a record number of entries for the competition, which is now in its third year, and judging them was tough, the MP said.

Speaking at the school’s assembly, Greg Smith said: "I want to thank all the children and schools that took part in this year's competition. The level of artistic talent in the constituency was clearly displayed in the wonderful submissions."

Liam with MP Greg Smith

“Every year I run a competition, asking pupils in schools across the constituency to design my Christmas Card. I was overwhelmed with a simply fantastic array of entries this year and picking a winner was really hard."

Mr Smith announced Liam, aged eight, as the winner and said he was “a real credit to the school”.

The MP met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons before the competition results were published to show him this year's winner design.

Liam received a copy of the card featuring his design, a photograph of the Prime Minister holding his card, and a model of the House of Commons.

Liam's winning Christmas card design

Runners-up in the competition were Ivy from Stone C of E Combined School, Amaryllis from Marsh Gibbon C of E Primary School and Harvey from Buckingham Park C of E Primary School. All of their designs feature on the back of the Christmas card.

