Steakhouse announced as the latest addition to Aylesbury’s Exchange development

The Grill Steakhouse will be moving into Aylesbury’s newly-opened Exchange development later this summer.

The steakhouse will be moving into unit two between the Rococo Lounge and Zizzi’s. Originally opening in Buckingham Street with 30 seats, the steakhouse moved to its current location in Kingsbury in 2016 and increased to 58 seats. The forthcoming move to the town centre will enable the restaurant to extend its capacity again to 115 seats. Proprietor Usman Majid, who is moving for the third time said: “I am very exited about this move into a prestigious, high profile location. “Customers old and new can expect the same excellent customer service levels and delicious plates of food, created by skilled artisans using only the best produce we have been able to find, but in an exciting new venue.” The Grill will continue to operate at its current location in Kingsbury, only closing for a short period to manage its move to the new location. Mr Majid added: “We will continue to focus on the highest quality both in the kitchen and front of house. “To make the transition as smooth as possible we will be investing in new staff who will have the opportunity to train and develop their skills to a level I am happy with here at Kingsbury Square before the move to The Exchange. “I would also like to place on record my thanks to Aylesbury Vale District Council who have supported me and made this move possible. “As a local restaurateur I am very happy to have been given this opportunity to expand the business in Aylesbury.” Teresa Lane, assistant director of commercial property and regeneration at the district council said: “We always hoped that we would be able to include a local independent operator in the restaurant line-up for The Exchange and so we are very pleased that a restaurant with the reputation of The Grill Steakhouse has been able to take up the opportunity. “The Exchange has proved to be an attractive location for food and beverage operators and it is particularly pleasing that we have been able to let this unit to a local entrepreneur who has grown his business in Aylesbury over a number of years. “The Grill Steakhouse will complement the Rococo Lounge, which is already open, and Zizzi that will be moving into unit three later in the summer. We are still looking at a number of interesting and different operators for the remaining unit at The Exchange and hope to be in a position to make a further announcement in due course.” In other news, CSP Retail, who manage the Broadfields Retail Park, has reported on its website that Smyths Toys Superstore has moved into unit seven between Next and The Range. A Smyths Toys Superstore spokesman said: “We do not have any information regarding the new store yet. “We would advise people to keep an eye on our website as we will have an event for the opening.”