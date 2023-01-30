Start the conversation about mental health at Time to Talk Day event in Aylesbury

Buckinghamshire Mind will be marking Time to Talk Day with a stall in Aylesbury Library on Thursday, February 2, for anyone who wants to talk about mental health.

Time to Talk Day is a UK-wide event run by the charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, in partnership with Co-op.

Every year, one in four people will experience a mental health problem, which is why it’s so important to make time to talk, says Bucks Mind.

The Time to Talk campaign day centres around creating supportive communities by having conversations with family, friends, or colleagues about mental health.

A Bucks Mind spokesperson said: “We know the more conversations we have, the better life is for everyone. So make time in your day for a conversation about mental health.

“Talking about mental health isn’t always easy, but a conversation has the power to change lives. Even a simple text message to a friend can start a conversation and make a difference.”

Bucks Mind’s Safe Haven team will have a stand in Aylesbury Library from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, and they welcome people to “come along, meet the team and have a conversation”.

Bucks Mind offers a range of services for people who need mental health support, including counselling, peer support groups, befriending and wellbeing groups. To find out more, call Bucks Mind on 01494 463364 or get in touch by email.