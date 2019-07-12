Staff at Lymphoma Action have been inundated with ducks!

With just one month to go until Lymphoma Actions inaugural duck race, there's still time to sponsor a duck and raise funds for an amazing charity!

Not only this, you could be in with a chance to win £100!

The national charity dedicated to people affected by lymphoma took delivery of their first batch of 500 ducks at its Aylesbury office on 10 July.

With just one month to go before its inaugural duck race, the team is getting all its ducks in a row ready to launch into Aylesbury’s canal basin on Saturday 10 August.

Each duck is available for participants to sponsor and name at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DuckRace, with on-the-day awards for first, second and third-placed ducks plus a prize for the best name. The raft of ducks has inspired staff members to start the ball rolling with some duck names of their own.

So far they have come up with ‘James Pond, ‘Jemima’ and ‘Tog 27’ – a fun take on the clothing brand and measurement of insulation often achieved by duck down in coats and duvets, but combined with the more serious message about the prevalence of lymphoma in the UK.

Karen Rabjohn, Director of Fundraising and Communications at the charity, explains: “A new case of lymphoma is diagnosed every 27 minutes, making it the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

"We know around 125,000 people are living with the condition at any one time and we want to be there for all those people and their families, friends and colleagues should they need us.”

Lymphoma Action believes everyone affected by lymphoma should have the best possible information, support, treatment and care. Its services include practical support and coping strategies in workshops across the UK; a confidential helpline, buddy network and online chat facility; a UK-wide network of support groups; a range of information resources in various formats plus training events for healthcare professionals.

“By signing up for our duck race, you’ll be helping to ensure more people affected by a diagnosis of

lymphoma can access the support they need,” adds Karen.

Sponsor and name your duck at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DuckRace and head down to the canal basin off Exchange Street, in front of the University by 11:30am on Saturday 10 August to cheer your duck to the finish line.