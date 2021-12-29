Staff at Aylesbury healthcare centre send essential goods to food banks this Christmas

An Aylesbury health centre has collected food and essential items to distribute to those in need this Christmas.

Throughout December, NRS Healthcare staff collected goods which will now be donated to two Aylesbury organisations.

Donations such as tinned food, rice and pasta, tea and coffee, nappies and toothpaste as well as Christmas presents, were brought in by healthcare workers.

Donations brought in by NRS staff and those from the local authority have been given to Aylesbury Vineyard and Bridge the Gap

Also people from other local organisations and the Bucks NHS Trust contributed to this year's collection.

Aylesbury Vineyard, which provides emergency food parcels to those in financial hardship, received gifts from NRS Healthcare.

Also, Bridge the Gap, which supports those in need in the Aylesbury community through the distribution of food bank resources, received donations from the centre.

Allan Carty is the service centre manager at the NRS Healthcare depot in Aylesbury, said: “I would like to thank everyone who donated to this. There has been some incredible