Staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice Bucks recognised for work during cost of living crisis

Dame Moriarty said: “I really enjoyed my visit to Citizens Advice Bucks. It was lovely to meet with staff and volunteers and hear in detail about the challenges of working on the front line.

"I was also so impressed by the innovative and forward-thinking approach being taken by the charity. It is clear there is an absolute commitment to developing the way services are offered to make sure that everyone from the most vulnerable to the most capable has the information and advice that they need when they need it most.”

The charity has had a successful year helping around 12,000 people last year with 34,000 issues, despite having a reduced number of volunteers due to the pandemic and moved swiftly to develop services to respond to the growing need in Bucks during the pandemic, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Dame Clare Moriarty, second right, pictured with trustees, volunteers and staff at the Aylesbury advice centre

Chief executive, Thalia Jervis, said: “Citizens Advice Bucks is here for everyone – but we want to make sure that, in the face of escalating demand, our services are focused on those most in need, people who desperately need our help.

"We are targeting areas where we know that people are living in poverty in our county. We are also building key new partnerships to help us serve those who are really suffering in our communities. Our one-to-one adviser time is in demand, and we want those that need most help to have access to it - whether that is because they have mental health difficulties, dementia, autism, or anyone who is facing a set of complex problems.”

Head of Service, Craig Glynn, added: “We are still here for all. Many people will be able to find the answers they need on our website, which puts nationally reviewed trusted information at your fingertips 24 hours a day. But for those who need more support our phonelines and email, via our website, are always open.

"This means we can make sure that our face-to-face appointments are for the most complex issues or those who would really struggle to access our advice and help any other way.”